Tor Browser arrives on Android to protect your secret searches

When it comes to security, these guys know... something or another

IT'S THE back end of 2018, and we're all being reminded daily of the need to protect our privacy.

One of the most secure ways to do this is Tor, previously TOR or "The Onion Browser".

Although it's most famous as being a simple way to access the deep web (yes, including the dark bit) it also acts as a pretty good way of keeping ‘the man' from knowing what you are up to.

Exciting times, then for Android users, as Tor Browser has arrived on Android.

At the moment it's a pre=release edition, but the very fact it's coming at all will bring comfort to the world's biggest mobile operating system.

Tor works by routing traffic via a series of relays, all over the world. By the time it has been redirected a few times, it becomes almost impossible for anyone to work out where the traffic came from or is going.

As such, it has many positive side effects beyond simply accessing pages that aren't available from a regular browser.

It can block trackers - so third parties can't see what you're up to. It also clears all your cookies when you are done.

This means that no-one can see what you are up to - only that you're using Tor. There's some argument that might be a red flag that you're up to no good, but with more and more people using it daily, it becomes harder to justify that conclusion.

The upshot of this is Tor makes you look like everyone else that uses it. That means that nobody can deduce your identity from the fingerprint you leave behind.

Just to be triple-sure, the Tor Browser comes with triple encryption, which means that it has to be cracked, then cracked, then cracked again. Given that 256-bit encryption hasn't been cracked yet, cracking it three times over is quite reassuring.

Finally, because Tor can't tell where you are, it can't allow geo-blocking of sites - this means that you might have access to sites that have otherwise been rendered 404-worthy. This is particularly useful if you live in an area where ‘the man' is controlling your internet access.

Again, remember this is a preview and won't be completely stable, but as starts go, this should be an exciting one for a lot of people. Plus, it's worth reminding yourself that it can, occasionally go horribly wrong. You can download it here. μ