Security-based Mac apps were secretly spying on your browser data

WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD SECURITY APPS you don't generally expect them to be spying on you - especially when they come from the Mac App Store. Well, that seems to be exactly what's happened with a series of apps which have now been yoinked from the store by Apple.

The apps in question - Dr. Unarchiver, Dr. Cleaner, Adware Medic, Adware Doctor and others - proved that they have just as much right to practice medicine as Dr Pepper or Dr Mario by merrily abusing their digital Hippocratic oath.

All seem to have been operating the same way: first, they trick the user into giving them macOS home directory access with virus scanning and clear cache options. Once granted, the apps abused the access privileges to gather browser-history data from Chrome, Firefox and Safari and covertly send them back to base.

Giving apps access to the home directory opens up a lot of potential data: iMessage conversations and emails as well as browsing information. It would make sense for anti-virus software to have this kind of access for a truly thorough clean, but then nobody expects ostensibly good apps to be wrapping up browser data in a tidy zip file and uploading to the developers' servers.

Data uploaded to the system by Trend Micro's Dr. Unarchiver was found by 9to5Mac to include browser data, as well as a separate file containing Google searchers and a complete list of all the apps installed rivalling the not-so-good doctor for attention. Before being pulled from the store, it was the 12th most popular free app in the American Mac App Store.

This is a pretty serious privacy breach, but it's a healthy reminder that there's no such thing as a free lunch. As a rule of thumb: if you're not paying for the product, you are the product. µ