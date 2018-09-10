Apple wants newspapers for its upcoming subscription service

RUMOUR HAS IT that Apple has plans to push its own curated digital magazine service at some point in 2019. Rather than publishing its own new titles ('Cook with Tim Cook'?) or filling the library with old iMac instruction manuals, Apple has been looking to reach an agreement with magazine and newspaper publishers, according to Recode.

Earlier this summer, the site reports, Apple executives began the process of wooing the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post to the upcoming app.

There is a sticking point here: each already has its own subscription models in place, and likely isn't too keen on being bundled with other rival papers. Especially if the price undercuts their existing offerings, with the added expense of having to pay Apple for the pleasure.

The flipside of this is the ridiculous reach that Apple can provide. Put bluntly, there are far more iPhone users in the world than there are readers of the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post combined. And theoretically there's nothing stopping these newspapers reaching said iPhone owners, but it could well prove to be a harder sell once Apple puts its might behind pushing its own convenient, presumably cheaper, service.

The company certainly seems to be taking it seriously - sources familiar with the matter tell Recode that senior executives, including SVP of internet software and services Eddie Cue. are involved in the negotiations.

Quite what form this upcoming service will take remains to be seen - but it's very likely it'll be built around recent acquisition Texture, which bills itself as the ‘Netflix of magazines.' For comparison, a Texture subscription currently goes for $9.99 a month - considerably less than the $37 per month you need to stump up for a Wall Street Journal subscription. µ