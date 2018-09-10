Microsoft has a mysterious Surface event on 2 October

IT TRULY IS TECH LAUNCH party season and calendars are filling up fast. Events from Apple (12 September), Google (9 October) and Huawei (16 October) make it a great time for fans of sitting through seemingly endless presentations packed with benchmarks and superlatives. If that little lot somehow wasn't enough for you, Microsoft now has its own event scheduled for 2 October.

The invite, as always with these things, shoots for enigmatic, but actually makes us long for the simple days of child birthday invites. Rather than providing a useful list of what, where, when, and whether or not there will be cake, the invite simply says "A moment of your time" along with a date - 2 October - and a time: 4:00pm Eastern Time - or 21:00 in the UK.

Hopefully "a moment of your time" means that Nadella and co have finally cracked the whole time travel thing once and for all, but what we're hearing sounds considerably less exciting: new Surface hardware. No Surface Phone, but likely refreshes of the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop with faster processors and maybe USB-C ports to reduce the number of cables needed.

We'll likely get an update on the software business as well, along with helpful reminders that the Surface Go exists and can be bought with the money sitting in your bank account doing nothing.

What does that have to do with time? Nothing, if you discount the hours of our life we won't get back, but it doesn't look like Microsoft is aiming for a pun here. They're not reviving the prisoner tracking-tag chic of the Microsoft Band - they genuinely just want a moment of your time.

Hopefully, the company's definition of 'moment' is capped at 60 minutes, but given past form, I wouldn't hold your breath. µ