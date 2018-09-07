Argos teams with Google Assistant for voice shopping service

CATALOGUE RETAILER Argos has teamed up with Google to let users reserve products in a local store using a Google Home smart speaker.

Signalling an end to the days of flicking through an Argos catalogue and circling products for your Christmas list, the retailer's new 'Voice Shop' feature lets customers bark at Google Assistant to reserve and buy more than 20,000 products, including tech, toys and home essentials, before picking them up at a local store.

As well as placing reservations, customers can also ask Assistant to search for products and check availability, and to locate a nearby store by yelling "OK Google, ask Argos to find my nearest store".

As is the case with AI-fuelled tech, Argos warns that Voice Shop won't be perfect from the get-go, and said it'll seek feedback from customers using the service so that it's technical team can continue to improve the experience.

John Rogers, CEO at Argos, swooned: "Voice technology has the potential to revolutionise how we shop in the future. Digital home assistants have soared in popularity over the past year and people are increasingly looking to their smart devices to help with the smooth running of their lives.

"Argos is a digitally-led business at the forefront of technology and it's really exciting that we are harnessing the simplicity of voice ordering with the convenience and popularity of Click & Collect to make our customers' lives easier. We predict that the Voice Shop service will be a big hit and we will develop and refine the offer further as we get feedback from our customers."

Argos isn't the only retailer taking advantage of AI shopping. Ocado recently launched a voice shopping service for users of Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, and both Asda and Tesco have also been experimenting with using voice for shopping. µ