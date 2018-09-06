British Airways breach sees hackers take-off with customers' payment details

BORK-PRONE AIRLINE British Airways (BA) has suffered a hack that saw the financial details of its customers stolen.

The airline fessed up to the mega-breach on Thursday, revealing that the payment cards of at least 380,000 customers have been "compromised" in a theft of data from the company's online booking systems.

"British Airways is investigating, as a matter of urgency, the theft of customer data from its website, ba.com and the airline's mobile app. the company said in a statement.

"From 22:58 BST August 21 2018 until 21:45 BST September 5 2018 inclusive, the personal and financial details of customers making bookings on ba.com and the airline's app were compromised."

The stolen data did not include travel or passport details, according to BA, although it remains unclear if any other personal information was compromised.

The company noted that the breach has since been resolved and that it's "notified the police and relevant authorities. All BA systems are working normally, the airline added, so customers due to travel can check-in online as normal.

"British Airways is communicating with affected customers and we advise any customers who believe they may have been affected by this incident to contact their banks or credit card providers and follow their recommended advice."

Alex Cruz, British Airways' chairman and chief executive said: "We are deeply sorry for the disruption that this criminal activity has caused. We take the protection of our customers' data very seriously."

News of BA's data breach comes just weeks after it was uncovered that the airline was advising customers that "in order to comply with GDPR" they needed to post their personal information publicly if using Twitter for customer service. This included names, booking references, passport numbers, dates of birth and full addresses.

We'll update this story as we hear more. µ