DoJ to charge North Korean 'spy' over Sony Pictures, WannaCry attacks

THE US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE (DoJ) is expected to announce charges against Pak Jin Hyok, an alleged North Korean spy believed to be involved in the attack on Sony Pictures.

The Washington Post has the scoop and reports that Pak - who allegedly conducted hacking on behalf of North Korea's Reconnaissance General Bureau - will on Thursday be charged for the 2014 hack.

The attack, which exposed personal information about Sony Pictures employees and their families, emails between employees and copies of then-unreleased Sony films, was done in retaliation to the company's production of 'The Interview', a film that mocked the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and depicted a plot to assassinate him.

Pak is also linked to the notorious Lazarus Group, writes The Post, which has been linked to 2017 WannaCry attack that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide and as many as one-fifth of NHS hospital trusts in the UK.

The Lazarus Group has also been connected to the attack on Bangladesh Bank in which $81m was stolen from a total of $951m that the thieves had attempted to appropriate, and to the recent AppleJeus malware campaign that targeted users of Apple's macOS.

In addition to the charges against Pak, the US government expected to announce sanctions on certain North Korean nationals.

With an announcement expected later today, the charges look set to be brought on the same day that Celebrity Apprentice host Donald Trump tweeted about the support he has received from Kim.

"Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims ‘unwavering faith in President Trump.' Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!" he tweeted. Because of course.

We'll update this story as we hear more. µ