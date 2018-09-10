Huawei will open up 'Performance Mode' to users following benchmark fiasco

HUAWEI HAS SAID it'll make 'Performance Mode' accessible to all users in response to last week's benchmark fiasco.

AnandTech last week revealed that the Chinese phonemaker had been optimising its smartphones to over-perform on benchmark tests, specifically when using the 3DMark programme.

This prompted 3DMark to delist the Huawei P20, P20 Pro, Nova 3 and Honor Play from its ranks, with Huawei having apparently coded the devices to detect the software and subsequently ramp up their performance in a way that goes against the benchmarking firm's rules.

After last week releasing a statement in which it tried to justify its actions, arguing that it used benchmark trickery to "remain competitive", Huawei has announced that it will up the Performance Mode to all users in the EMUI 9.0 update, which is due to arrive on devices in the coming months.

"Huawei and UL (creators of 3DMark) have held comprehensive discussions on benchmarking practices this week, and have reached a positive agreement on the next steps in working together.

"UL understands the intent of Huawei's approach, but is opposed to forcing the use of a 'Performance Mode' by default when a benchmarking application is detected by the device. UL rules require a device to run the benchmark as if it were any other application.

"Huawei respects consumers' right to choose what to do with their devices. Therefore, Huawei will provide users with open access to 'Performance Mode' in EMUI 9.0, so that the user can choose when to use the maximum power of their device."

If all this is invoking a sense of deja vu, it's probably because this is the same trick used by OnePlus and Meizu in the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5, and Meizu Pro 6 Plus last year. Samsung and HTC have also been caught red-handed rigging the benchmark performance of their smartphones. µ