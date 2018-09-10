Huawei will open up 'Performance Mode' to users following benchmark fiasco
Firm says it 'respects consumers' right to choose what to do with their devices'
HUAWEI HAS SAID it'll make 'Performance Mode' accessible to all users in response to last week's benchmark fiasco.
AnandTech last week revealed that the Chinese phonemaker had been optimising its smartphones to over-perform on benchmark tests, specifically when using the 3DMark programme.
This prompted 3DMark to delist the Huawei P20, P20 Pro, Nova 3 and Honor Play from its ranks, with Huawei having apparently coded the devices to detect the software and subsequently ramp up their performance in a way that goes against the benchmarking firm's rules.
After last week releasing a statement in which it tried to justify its actions, arguing that it used benchmark trickery to "remain competitive", Huawei has announced that it will up the Performance Mode to all users in the EMUI 9.0 update, which is due to arrive on devices in the coming months.
If all this is invoking a sense of deja vu, it's probably because this is the same trick used by OnePlus and Meizu in the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5, and Meizu Pro 6 Plus last year. Samsung and HTC have also been caught red-handed rigging the benchmark performance of their smartphones. µ
Further reading
INQ Latest
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (2018) review
Business meets bendy
Three steps to protecting your apps and data on AWS
Because the cloud itself's not the be all and end all of security
Security-based Mac apps were secretly spying on your browser data
Who watches the watchers?