EE's latest perk lets you upgrade your smartphone after, er, 15 days

UK MOBILE OPERATOR EE has launched a new perk that means customers won't have to wait out a two-year contract before upgrading to a spanking-new smartphone.

The new 'Upgrade Anytime' plans let EE customers bag a new smartphone at any time during a two-year contract, assuming they're signed up to one of the firm's pricey 'EE Max' tariffs that also comes with freebie access to BT Sport and bundled-in roaming.

If you're a year into your contract and are willing to hand over your current phone, EE will let you upgrade to a new 24-month plan - complete with a shiny new handset - free of charge. Anytime between 15 days and six months will cost £200 to upgrade, with a six to 12-month upgrade costing £100.

If you want to hold on to your current device, you'll face extra charges from EE, with the exact cost dependant on which device you're upgrading to.

Edward Goff, a marketing mouthpiece at EE, swooned: "We're seeing more and more outstanding devices launched every year, and many customers don't want to wait 24 months to upgrade.

"So we're introducing new Upgrade Anytime plans, to ensure they can get the latest smartphones in their hands when they want them, and stay connected with the most advanced 4G network in the UK."

The offer is only available for a handful of devices at present, including the Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

However, with Apple set to launch the iPhone 9, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Plus in less than a week, it's likely that new devices will be on offer soon. µ