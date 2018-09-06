Firefox 62 arrives as Windows XP support is sunsetted

What does the fox say? Nothing if you're on XP, mate

THE MOZILLA FOUNDATION has announced the release of Firefox 62, the latest edition of its 'Quantum' browser.

The new version also marks the retirement of the last version compatible with good ol' Windows XP, which it has continued to support despite the operating system reaching end of life four years ago.

Firefox 52 was the last to run on Windows XP and long-term support has been terminated with the release of 62. It's estimated that based on current trends, only two per cent of users were on XP anyway.

In a blog post, Chutten, a Firefox dev said of its long-term commitment to the decrepit OS: "It required effort, and it required devoting resources to supporting XP well after Microsoft stopped doing so. It meant we couldn't do other things since we were busy with XP.

"I think we did a good thing for these users. I think we did the right thing for these users. And now we're wishing these users the very best of luck.

"…and that they please oh please upgrade so we can go on protecting them into the future."

But enough of dwelling in the past. Firefox 62 brings a bunch of CSS improvements as well as an option to distrust Symantec's security certificates, something which Chrome did earlier this year after a long period of dodgy certificates escaped the lab and began terrorising the world wide web. From Firefox 63, this will become the default.

The first hint of the Firefox promise to block ad trackers is rolling out, but it'll be a good few versions before you can rely on it. First priority will be trackers that slow down loading times.

Meanwhile, Android fans will find scrolling has been improved and at last, MacOS Dark Mode and Firefox Dark Mode will tally up.

Firefox 62 is available from the website, or your relevant app store. μ