Facebook sues BlackBerry over the same things BlackBerry sued Facebook over

FACEBOOK IS suing Blackberry for allegedly stealing technology related to voice messaging services, amongst other things.

A complaint has been registered at San Francisco court suggesting that the Canadian firm had also infringed on copyrights relating to GPS and rendering of graphic, video and audio, with Facebook claiming that the company has 'caused' and 'will continue to cause' damage.

The 118-page invitation to cry it a river suggests that Messenger and WhatsApp are suffering as a result of mean old Blackberry and its remaining user.

If all this seems a bit Groundhog-esque, you'd be right. This is a countersuit to one filed earlier in the year by Blackberry, claiming more or less the same thing in reverse.

It may even be that Facebook is hoping that its new action will cancel out Blackberry's. It certainly sets up the two companies for some sort of out of court settlement, likely to save millions. Assuming that's what they want of course.

Blackberry was named earlier this year as one of the tech giants given "deep access" to Facebook user data, so they're both in it up to their necks in the case of Smeltit vs. Dealtit.

Neither side has commented so far on the matter.

It seems like only a few years ago that most messaging services worked off a common platform that allowed interconnectivity between clients. Google's Hangouts was the first to go off-standard with the integration of features designed as part of it's half-dead Google+ service.

These days, it's open season on the technology to be completely proprietary, reflecting the early days of GSM mobile, when text messages could not be passed between competing networks.

As some indication of the value of the sector, Microsoft's Skype service this week began a reversal of many of its newest features, after public outcry from users meant that its attempt to make itself more appealing to users, particularly younger users, has backfired dramatically.

Facebook's Messenger service has suffered a little in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, though not as much as the main social network. Meanwhile, BBM, Blackberry's venerable offering, is still used by that guy who smells a bit like Jarlsberg, and that's about it.

Facebook has, somewhat tellingly, declined to put a price on reparations for the alleged theft by Blackberry, but it could well be that it's significantly lower than any court costs, should the two claims drag on. μ