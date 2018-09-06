Snap reveals Veronica and Nico Spectacles that look like proper sunglasses

HEY NARCASISTIC FASHIONISTAS AND CREEPS, the new Snapchat Spectacles have been revealed and they look like a normal pair of sunglasses, allowing for some semi-clandestine video capture.

Glossing over the improper use of the term spectacles when referencing to sunglasses, Snap's new £199 second-generation peeper-coverers come in two styles: Veronica and Nico.

The sharper pencils in the box will figure out that Veronica has been designed for women and Nico for men. But in practice, both pairs of Snapchat Spectacles look pretty similar; like something Russian billionaires would wear while lounging on a moored yacht or crawling along King's Road in a Lamborghini.

Aside from a few aesthetic tweaks and the addition of polarised lenses, the new Snapchat Spectacles are pretty much just like the Spectacles 2, in that they can record 10-second video clips that are pushed to a linked smartphone and allow you to upload them to Snapchat.

The specs are great for show-offs who want to showcase the latest swanky party they're at, or their brunch date with Hettie and Hugo. But they could also be handy for perverts who want to capture video of semi-naked people at say beaches for later use when performing pleasurable self-abuse.

There is a light that beams out of the Spectacles to indicate recording is underway but at a distance, we'd argue it's not that noticeable; the camera-equipped glasses are still a bit of a privacy nightmare in our most humble of opinions.

Nevertheless, the Snapchat Spectacles seem to be one of the few bits of wearable tech, outside of smartwatches and fitness bands, that have seen some decent level of appeal, unlike the semi-defunct Google Glass.

We're still waiting on a proper pair of augmented reality specs for our wearable tech nirvana, but one of the more promising prototypes from Intel seems to have got shelved thanks to the chipmaker selling shuttering its New Devices division. µ