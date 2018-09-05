Skype finally adds call recording, except on Windows 10. Because of course

BELEAGUERED CUSTARD FACTORY come VoIP app Skype has finally added a feature, begged of by users for over a decade.

Call recording is now available for all platforms, except Windows 10, where its ongoing shonkiness seemingly precludes it for the moment, though it will roll out in the coming weeks, says Microsoft, with characteristic vagueness

There's no hidden meaning - call recording means recording calls - even video calls which will be stored with both parties video and any screen sharing.

A new expanded "+" button, far from playing Ed Sheeran on demand (thank heavens) appears in-call offering to start and stop recording, alongside existing call holding and closed captioning option.

Each call is saved for 30 days before being deleted from the cloud, with users free to download their content during that time if they want it for keepsies.

Skype says:

"When we added video to Skype calls over ten years ago, the ability to share important moments with loved ones took a big step forward. Today, we're introducing call recording to help capture special moments in a Skype call with your loved ones or record important meetings with your colleagues."

Because it was totally Skype's idea, right?

The principle is more or less the same on desktop and mobile, though the latter is slightly more icon driven.

As for the legal implications of this, all participants will be alerted as soon as anyone hits the record button, so you can lodge an objection, though it isn't clear if this will expunge the recording so far from the remote machine.

You can also share recordings directly from Skype if someone wanted to record and didn't.

It feels like Skype has been saving this one up for a rainy day. It forms a separate announcement from the recent decision to roll back the ‘hit with the fugly stick' changes it has made in the last year or so, and announcing it before Windows 10 is even ready for it suggests to us that this was just a chance for a positive Skype story.

Well, there you go Microsoft, you got your positive story. Almost. μ