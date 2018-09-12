OnePlus 6T pre-order listing 'confirms' handset's full specs

A DUBIOUS WEBSITE has listed the OnePlus 6T for pre-order ahead of its rumoured October unveiling.

GizTop, a Chinese e-commerce site linked to the blog GizmoChina, is listing the next-gen OnePlus flagship with a $569 (around £440) price-tag and claims the 6T will start shipping on 16 October.

It also gives us a full run-down of the handset's specs, so if the listing is accurate, OnePlus is unlikely to have many surprises in store.

The handset will pack a 6.4in 2340x1080 AMOLED screen with a 91.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio, according to GizTop, which will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with an Adreno 630 GPU.

The OnePlus 6T will also feature three cameras on its rear (20MP, 12MP and TOF 3D), a 25MP front-facing camera, 6GB 8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Google's Android 9.0 Pie OS and a "light-sensitive fingerprint sensor under the display".

Of course, we'd advise to take this leak with a hefty pinch of salt.

11/9/18: OnePlus has confirmed that its incoming OnePlus 6T will be the first to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Speaking to CNET, the company said that its implementation of the technology - currently found on the likes of the Vivo Nex and Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS - will be unimaginatively branded 'Screen Unlock'.

"We unlock our phones multiple times a day, and Screen Unlock reduces the number of steps to complete the action," a OnePlus staffer told the website, noting that the tech was originally set to debut on the OnePlus 5T.

"By adding this feature as an addition to other display unlocking options such as Face Unlock, users will have options to unlock the display in a way that is most efficient for them."

In order to accommodate the new technology, the design of the OnePlus 6T will be "slightly tweaked" compared to its predecessor, with the incoming flagship set to be slightly thicker with re-arranged internals.

5/9/18: Far be it from your ever cynical INQ to believe everything we see in a blurry screenshot but this is a bit exciting.

The OnePlus 6T far from being an incremental change as the 5T appears to be flanking a whole new set of features that are likely to really upset anyone who shelled out for the OnePlus 6 just a few months ago.

A picture of what is alleged to be packaging from the forthcoming device, expected next month, suggests that the 6T will boast an in display fingerprint sensor, and a "teardrop" notch designed to take up as little screen real-estate as possible.

The picture, which appeared on Weibo, doesn't show a photograph, which immediately rings alarm bells, but is intricate enough to suggest that if it's a fake, it's a ruddy good one.

After moving the fingerprint reader from front to back to front over the last few iterations, moving it into the screen itself would not only be a big deal for OnePlus, but for the mobile industry at large, after the Galaxy Note 9 and forthcoming iPhone XS lineup both look set not to commit to the technology which has been promised seemingly forever.

We tend to take such revelations with a pinch of the old calcium carbonate, but as this particular Weibo user has previous in getting it right, we're going to stick our necks out and say this is real. Maybe. Possibly. Ish.

Other specs we can expect include Android 9.0 Pie in the form of its Oxygen OS variant,

Although officially the 6T doesn't exist yet, we're actually expecting it a month early, in October this time around, so the date of 15th January mentioned in the posting is mysterious.

It could be that, for the first time, this will be carrier exclusive at first. Previously, O2 has had non-exclusive rights in the UK, but there are rumours that T-Mobile has snagged it for the US, which could be exclusive. More news as we get it. μ

20/8/18: The OnePlus 6T will reportedly launch in October this year as the firm's first smartphone to be offered through a US network.

So says CNET, which citing people familiar with the launch plans reports that the Chinese firm's next 'T' edition flagship will be offered via the T-Mobile network in the States.

T-Mobile would be the exclusive launch carrier for OnePlus in the US, selling the phone through its retail stores and website, CNET reports, while OnePlus will still sell an unlocked version of the 6T via its own site.

OnePlus has reportedly signed a tentative accord with the US carrier, which will see the firm release a "specific version of the OnePlus 6T optimised for T-Mobile's network" that will include support for the operator's Extended Range LTE technology.

The only hiccup could be obtaining the requisite "technical approval" for use on the network, according to CNET's sources, which could cause a delay with the carrier launch.

Still, if the rumours are true, this will be a major deal for OnePlus, which has yet to make much of a name for itself in the US due to a lack of carrier backing. A partnership with T-Mobile would ensure greater visibility of its product beyond the direct sales already offered through its own retail channels.

The report doesn't tell us much else about the OnePlus 6T, but it does note that the handset will cost the same as its OnePlus 6 predecessor. This means you'll likely be able to pick up a 64GB model for £419, with 128GB and 256GB variants fetching 519 and £569, respectively.

While CNET has no word on the handset's specs or features, earlier rumours suggest the OnePlus 6T will be the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 855 processor, while others claimed it could feature an all-display design, with a pop-up selfie camera like the Vivo Nex. µ