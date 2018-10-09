OnePlus 6T release date, price and specs: OnePlus confirms 6 November release date

Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 6T

THE ONEPLUS 6T is shaping up to be the Chinese phone maker's most interesting smartphone yet.

Thanks to loose-lipped OnePlus staffers, we already know that the incoming flagship will be the company's first to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. Much to the dismay of many, we also know that the 6T will be the first OnePlus handset to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack in favour of audio over USB-C.

We've rounded up everything we know about the OnePlus 6T below and will update this article as we hear more.

Release date

Despite speculation that the OnePlus 6T would make its official debut on 17 October, OnePlus has announced a launch event for 30 October.

OnePlus says those who attend the ticketed event will "be the first in the world to experience the speed of the OnePlus 6T, and participate in a range of interactive experiences and exclusive demos showcasing the superior craftsmanship and design combined with powerful, cutting-edge technology."

OnePlus has also confirmed that, following its 30 October debut, the 6T will go on sale on 6 November.

Price

OnePlus has yet to confirm how much the 6T will cost. However, Chinese e-commerce site GizTop is listing the next-gen OnePlus flagship with a $569 (around £440) price-tag.

Latest news

4/10/18: Tickets have gone on sale for the launch of the OnePlus 6T at Pier 36 in New York City. A secondary event will be happening in India. OnePlus has confirmed that the device won't be on sale at the event, but we would get to see and play with it, plus get a release date and price.

3/10/18: OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will be more expensive than its predecessor, and the handsets' in-display fingerprint scanner is to blame. Speaking to CNET, Lau revealed that the tech, known officially as Screen Unlock, will bump up the overall cost of the phone. He didn't reveal the exact price of the OnePlus 6T, but rumours claim it'll be around £20 more expensive than the OnePlus 6.

Lau also had some more bad news, confirming that the 6T won't feature wireless charging. He said: "When we get to the day that the wireless charging can get up to speed without the implication of heat that we expect, then I believe we can integrate the technology."

2/10/18: Official images (below) of the OnePlus 6T have surfaced online, confirming the smartphone's teeny-tiny teardrop notch and its glossy and matte black colour options. Published by WinFuture, the high-res images also give us a good look at the 6T's dual-camera sensor, debunking early speculation that it'll pack a P20 Pro-rivaling triple-camera set-up.

1/10/18: OnePlus has pushed out yet another official teaser (below) for its incoming OnePlus 6T, confirming the handset's much-hyped in-display fingerprint scanner and its edge-to-edge display. The short video doesn't give much else away, but earlier rumours point to a 6.4in AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 845 internals and a vertically-mounted dual camera setup.

A key innovation lies just beneath the surface. Prepare for the #OnePlus6T. pic.twitter.com/uWuTsp7Lcb — OnePlus (@oneplus) September 30, 2018

27/9/18: A new OnePlus 6T mega-leak, courtesy of @OnLeaks, shows off the incoming handset from all angles.

Images (above) and a 360-degree video (below) shared with MySmartPrice confirm the OnePlus 6T's Oppo-esque water drop notch, which sits atop its 6.4in Optic AMOLED display which boasts a 1080x2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Also confirmed is the smartphone's vertically-stacked 16MP + 20MP dual camera setup, its lack of 3.5mm headphone jack and, given its lack of physical sensor, its screen-embedded fingerprint scanner.

The leak, which is the most significant we've seen yet, also claims that the handset will measure in at 8.2mm thick (slightly thicker than the OnePlus 6) and pack a 2.8GHz Snapdragon 845 CPU, Adreno 630 GPU and either 6GB or 8GB RAM paired with 64GB and 128GB storage, respectively.

25/9/18: There's not much we don't already know about the OnePlus 6T thanks to the Chinese phone maker's not-so-subtle hints. However, thanks to a new leak on Weibo, we can finally see what the handset looks like.

Images posted on the Chinese social network (below) claim to show off the OnePlus 6T in all its glory, complete with a teardrop notch similar to the Oppo R17 and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

However, before you go getting too excited, there's no snaps of the rear of the smartphone, nor any sign of any OnePlus branding beyond its 'Never Settle' wallpaper. And as spotted by Gizmodo, there's a hole for what seems to be a headphone jack on the bottom right-hand side - despite OnePlus' confirmation that the device would be its first to ditch the 3.5mm port.

20/9/18: An official teaser video for the OnePlus 6T has hyped the incoming flagship's in-display fingerprint scanner.

The video (below), which stars actor Amitabh Bachchan who is the company's brand ambassador in India, references the handset's in-screen sensor, which OnePlus confirmed would be coming to the 6T earlier this month.

"We unlock our phones multiple times a day, and Screen Unlock reduces the number of steps to complete the action," a loose-lipped OnePlus staffer said.

"By adding this feature as an addition to other display unlocking options such as Face Unlock, users will have options to unlock the display in a way that is most efficient for them."

The clip also debunks speculation that the OnePlus 6T will follow in the footsteps of Samsung's newly-announced Galaxy A7 with a triple-lens rear camera setup, instead showing off the handset's dual rear cameras.

Not much else is confirmed during the 15-second teaser, but we already know that the OnePlus 6T will feature Snapdragon 845 internals, a bigger battery than its OnePlus 6 predecessor and, er, no headphone jack.

13/9/18: OnePlus has confirmed that OnePlus 6T will be its first smartphone to ditch the headphone jack.

In an interview with TechRadar, OnePlus founder Carl Pei revealed that the 'next OnePlus handset' will do away with the 3.5mm jack in favour of USB-C.

He says the "controversial" decision was spurred by the fact that almost 60 per cent of current OnePlus owners already own wireless headphones.

"We found 59 per cent of our community already owned wireless headphones earlier this year - and that was before we launched our Bullets Wireless headphones," he said.

And Pei claims that, by removing the jack, the firm is freeing up more space to put "more new technology" into the product, noting that the 6T will offer a bigger battery than its OnePlus 6 predecessor. This is also likely a nod to the 6T's in-display fingerprint sensor, which OnePlus confirmed was coming earlier this month.

"It [removing the headphone jack] was a very controversial decision. We're not doing it for the sake of doing it and because everyone else is. We believe now is the right time, as it'll benefit the majority of our users while keeping the downside low."

Thankfully, Pei confirmed that OnePlus will feature a 3.5mm to USB-C adapted in the box. And since, the company has let slip that it'll be launching new Type-C Bullet earphones alongside the OnePlus 6T, which will be priced at £15.99 in the UK.

12/9/18: A dubious website has listed the OnePlus 6T for pre-order ahead of its rumoured October unveiling.

GizTop, a Chinese e-commerce site linked to the blog GizmoChina, is listing the next-gen OnePlus flagship with a $569 (around £440) price-tag and claims the 6T will start shipping on 16 October.

It also gives us a full run-down of the handset's specs, so if the listing is accurate, OnePlus is unlikely to have many surprises in store.

The handset will pack a 6.4in 2340x1080 AMOLED screen with a 91.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio, according to GizTop, which will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with an Adreno 630 GPU.

The OnePlus 6T will also feature three cameras on its rear (20MP, 12MP and TOF 3D), a 25MP front-facing camera, 6GB 8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Google's Android 9.0 Pie OS and a "light-sensitive fingerprint sensor under the display".

Of course, we'd advise to take this leak with a hefty pinch of salt.

11/9/18: OnePlus has confirmed that its incoming OnePlus 6T will be the first to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Speaking to CNET, the company said that its implementation of the technology - currently found on the likes of the Vivo Nex and Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS - will be unimaginatively branded 'Screen Unlock'.

"We unlock our phones multiple times a day, and Screen Unlock reduces the number of steps to complete the action," a OnePlus staffer told the website, noting that the tech was originally set to debut on the OnePlus 5T.

"By adding this feature as an addition to other display unlocking options such as Face Unlock, users will have options to unlock the display in a way that is most efficient for them."

In order to accommodate the new technology, the design of the OnePlus 6T will be "slightly tweaked" compared to its predecessor, with the incoming flagship set to be slightly thicker with re-arranged internals.

5/9/18: Far be it from your ever cynical INQ to believe everything we see in a blurry screenshot but this is a bit exciting.

The OnePlus 6T far from being an incremental change as the 5T appears to be flanking a whole new set of features that are likely to really upset anyone who shelled out for the OnePlus 6 just a few months ago.

A picture of what is alleged to be packaging from the forthcoming device, expected next month, suggests that the 6T will boast an in display fingerprint sensor, and a "teardrop" notch designed to take up as little screen real-estate as possible.

The picture, which appeared on Weibo, doesn't show a photograph, which immediately rings alarm bells, but is intricate enough to suggest that if it's a fake, it's a ruddy good one.

After moving the fingerprint reader from front to back to front over the last few iterations, moving it into the screen itself would not only be a big deal for OnePlus, but for the mobile industry at large, after the Galaxy Note 9 and forthcoming iPhone XS lineup both look set not to commit to the technology which has been promised seemingly forever.

We tend to take such revelations with a pinch of the old calcium carbonate, but as this particular Weibo user has previous in getting it right, we're going to stick our necks out and say this is real. Maybe. Possibly. Ish.

Other specs we can expect include Android 9.0 Pie in the form of its Oxygen OS variant,

Although officially the 6T doesn't exist yet, we're actually expecting it a month early, in October this time around, so the date of 15th January mentioned in the posting is mysterious.

It could be that, for the first time, this will be carrier exclusive at first. Previously, O2 has had non-exclusive rights in the UK, but there are rumours that T-Mobile has snagged it for the US, which could be exclusive. More news as we get it. μ

20/8/18: The OnePlus 6T will reportedly launch in October this year as the firm's first smartphone to be offered through a US network.

So says CNET, which citing people familiar with the launch plans reports that the Chinese firm's next 'T' edition flagship will be offered via the T-Mobile network in the States.

T-Mobile would be the exclusive launch carrier for OnePlus in the US, selling the phone through its retail stores and website, CNET reports, while OnePlus will still sell an unlocked version of the 6T via its own site.

OnePlus has reportedly signed a tentative accord with the US carrier, which will see the firm release a "specific version of the OnePlus 6T optimised for T-Mobile's network" that will include support for the operator's Extended Range LTE technology.

The only hiccup could be obtaining the requisite "technical approval" for use on the network, according to CNET's sources, which could cause a delay with the carrier launch.

Still, if the rumours are true, this will be a major deal for OnePlus, which has yet to make much of a name for itself in the US due to a lack of carrier backing. A partnership with T-Mobile would ensure greater visibility of its product beyond the direct sales already offered through its own retail channels.

The report doesn't tell us much else about the OnePlus 6T, but it does note that the handset will cost the same as its OnePlus 6 predecessor. This means you'll likely be able to pick up a 64GB model for £419, with 128GB and 256GB variants fetching 519 and £569, respectively.

While CNET has no word on the handset's specs or features, earlier rumours suggest the OnePlus 6T will be the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 855 processor, while others claimed it could feature an all-display design, with a pop-up selfie camera like the Vivo Nex. µ