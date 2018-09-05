OnePlus 6T packaging shot hints at in display fingerprint sensor

FAR BE IT from your ever cynical INQ to believe everything we see in a blurry screenshot but this is a bit exciting.

The OnePlus 6T far from being an incremental change as the 5T appears to be flanking a whole new set of features that are likely to really upset anyone who shelled out for the OnePlus 6 just a few months ago.

A picture of what is alleged to be packaging from the forthcoming device, expected next month, suggests that the 6T will boast an in display fingerprint sensor, and a "teardrop" notch designed to take up as little screen real-estate as possible.

The picture which appeared on Weibo, the Chinese social network doesn't show a photograph, which immediately rings alarm bells, but is intricate enough to suggest that if it's a fake, it's a ruddy good one.

After moving the fingerprint reader from front to back to front over the last few iterations, moving it into the screen itself would not only be a big deal for OnePlus, but for the mobile industry at large, after the Samsung Note 9 and forthcoming iPhones both look set not to commit to the technology which has been promised seemingly forever.

We tend to take such revelations with a pinch of the old calcium carbonate, but as this particular Weibo user has previous in getting it right, we're going to stick our necks out and say this is real. Maybe. Possibly. Ish.

Other specs we can expect include Android 9.0 Pie in the form of its Oxygen OS variant,

Although officially the 6T doesn't exist yet, we're actually expecting it a month early, in October this time around, so the date of 15th January mentioned in the posting is mysterious.

It could be that, for the first time, this will be carrier exclusive at first. Previously, O2 has had non-exclusive rights in the UK, but there are rumours that T-Mobile has snagged it for the US, which could be exclusive. More news as we get it. μ