Folks charged twice for food and drink thanks to Cardnet terminal glitch

THINK A PINT THESE DAYS IS EXPENSIVE? Well, imagine being charged twice for a round of drinks due to an error in a card terminal.

That's what happened with a terminal run by Cardnet, the fruits of a joint venture between Lloyds Bank and First Data, which, in a lot of cases, slurped double the money for card payments out of a person's account but only showed up as a single transaction on the receipts of restaurants and pubs.

"On Friday 1 September, Cardnet became aware of an incident whereby the settlement file for transactions taken Wednesday 29th August by APACS 40 (standalone terminal) merchants was duplicated and the settlement file for transactions taken Thursday 30th August was consequently not submitted," Lloyds explained.

"This has resulted in merchants receiving incorrect settlement amounts, based on both the duplicate file and late payment of Thursday's funds. In some cases, this will have been an overpayment of expected settled funds, in others an underpayment. In addition, and importantly, cardholders (customers) of Cardnet's impacted merchants may also have been debited twice for transactions made on Wednesday.

Cardnet via Lloyds apologised for the payment palaver and said it has issued refunds to customers, but one can imagine the panic some people felt when checking their bank balances or credit card bill to see they'd lost a more hard earned cash then they first thought.

It also had the effect of having people throwing disgruntled remarks at the various watering holes they visited, bemoaning that the restaurant or bar had overcharged them. We can imagine this being a nasty wake up call for the social media manager of affected restaurants or pubs needing to deal with a tirade of complaints about something they have not control over and its completely out of their hands.

@GermanDoner_UK Hi i recently purchased some food from your sutton store on the 29/8/18 at 8pm, the food cost me £6.49, however when I've checked my bank statement I've been charged the same transaction twice at different time, is there any way i could be refunded? — Billy Hatch (@MiniHatch) 3 September 2018

We're not sure how many people were affected by the card terminal glitch, but given Cardnet handles some 1.2 billion transactions a year, it had the scope to put the financial frighteners up a good few people.

Card payment glitches are also a right pain in the posterior, as Visa found out earlier this year. µ