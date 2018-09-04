Fencing medallist and IOC president says e-sports too violent for the Olympics

Call of Duty is an example of a video game that exists

IF YOU'RE one of literally some people hoping that we'd see a British Olympic Gold in Little Big Planet, prepare to have your dreams shattered like so many erm… Shattered Skies.

Speaking at the Asian Games, President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, has said that such games which promote violence or discrimination cannot be accepted into the Games.

Bit hypocritical really, Nintendo was quite happy to offer Wakeboarding in Wii Sports Resort.

"If you have e-games where it's about killing somebody, this cannot be brought into line with our Olympic values," he said.

Erm… Boxing anyone?

This year's Asian Games, an IOC organised, regional version of the games, is offering up e-sports as a demonstration event this year for the first time, reflecting its increasing popularity, which is expected to see it turn into a ‘three comma' industry in the next two years.

The demonstration sport, which didn't count towards the medal tallies at the games, concluded last Saturday including tournaments of Arena of Valor, Clash Royale, Hearthstone, League of Legends, Pro Evolution Soccer, StarCraft II and Tiddlywinks Rumble.

OK. We may have made that last one up.

Nevertheless, there's no question that the IOC is taking the rise of e-sports seriously and even had a meeting to discuss admitting it to the games. But even medal-winning fencer Bach sees a differentiation between the gore-fests of some video games against the "civilised expression" of acts of violence.

Alternatively, one could argue that e-sports are a far safer expression of far more violent acts. But there's little doubt that the bloodlust of some video games would jar against the sportsmanship of more established sports in the games.

We're guessing that's Robot Fighting off the list too.

Of course, another solution could be to restrict the types of games allowed in esports. As such, may we suggest ‘My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic', ‘Care Bears: Care-a-lot Jamboree' and ‘Grand Theft Auto: Disney Nights'.

Again, we may have made one of those up. μ