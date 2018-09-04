Samsung says "time to deliver" on folding smartphone

The hens teeth of the mobile world: One of many Samsung concept phones

SAMSUNG HAS teased its first foldable smartphone, pushing the start button on the next big race in tech.

In a statement to CNBC, head of mobile at Samsung, DJ Koh said it was "time to deliver" after their research found that people really did want it.

At the world's leading shoe-destruction event, IFA last week, Koh had explained that to offer a folding phone, there had to be a reason, particularly with regards to why you'd choose a double screen over a tablet.

"You can use most of the uses ... on foldable status. But when you need to browse or see something, then you may need to unfold it. But even unfolded, what kind of benefit does that give compared to the tablet? If the unfolded experience is the same as the tablet, why would they (consumers) buy it?"

There is some suggestion that we could see a working prototype at Samsung's Developer Conference in November, but there's nothing to suggest that we'll be anywhere near a release date or price by then.

The news comes in addition to promises from Samsung to bring more cutting edge features to mid-range handsets, in an attempt to appeal to the millennial demographic, who want something for nothing, as usual.

Chinese phone Huawei is also rumoured to be working on a foldable smartphone, with insiders saying that the Chinese company is willing to release a less advanced device than Samsung if it could get to market first.

We had thought that perhaps we'd be seeing that device at IFA, rather than the Mate 20 Lite, which is launching in the UK tomorrow.

Earlier this year, ZTE tried to lay claim to the title with the Axom M, but that has two separate screens with a huge bezel between them, folds outwards exposing both screens to smashing and is fugly as all heck, so it doesn't count. μ