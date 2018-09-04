Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti only 35 per cent faster than GTX 1080 Ti

The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti might not be the powerhouse that was promised

NVIDIA'S NEW GEFORCE graphics cards were an even worst kept secret than the one about you having the milkman's eyes rather than your fathers, so it's no surprise that benchmarks of the RTX 2080 Ti have leaked online.

Get your salt cellars ready as you'll want a pinch of the white stuff before taking these benchmarks for granted.

But a screenshot posted by the VideoCardz Twitter account shows scored in the 3DMark TimeSpy benchmark test that put Nvidia's new flagship cars some 35 per cent faster than its predecessor, the GTX 1080 Ti.

Someone sent me a tip with a TS score of RTX2080Ti a few days ago. Promised to deliver a proof later.



So this is what I received today. pic.twitter.com/q2N2LilZQp — VideoCardz.com (@VideoCardz) 2 September 2018

Given Nvidia championed the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti as a card that can handle the deeply demanding ray-tracing rendering all by itself, a mere 35 per cent hike in performance might seem disappointing to some fans of Team Green's GPUs.

Racking up a TimeSpy score of 12,825 points is pretty good for the RTX 2080 Ti; the GTX 1080 Ti scored 9,500 in comparison. But it may not be the significant hike some people may have been expecting given it's taken some time for Nvidia to get its Turing architecture into consumer graphics cards.

It's important to note that we can prove the leaked benchmarks are legitimate, Nor do we get a sense of what type of machine the RTX 2080 Ti is running on, so it may not be running under optimal conditions.

And then there's the issue of drivers. Nvidia likely has a lot of optimisation to do ahead of the release of the RTX 2080 Ti and likely even more after it's out in the wild and has been slotted into all manner of desktop PC configurations.

Nevertheless, the graphics card is retailing north of a grand in Blighty branded bullion, so anyone who's pre-ordered such a component for such a wad of cash will want it to blow their cashmere socks off.

We'll have to wait for the RTX series cards to get released into the wild before we can see if all the pixel pushing power Nvidia touted is readily available. µ