BBC, BT, Sky and others urge government to set up social media watchdog

A BUNCH of TV broadcasters, ISPs, and mobile network providers have ganged up and called upon Blighty's government to have better oversight over social networks.

Now stop us if you've heard this one before, but it seems like increasing amounts of groups, companies and organisations are sick of the fake news, child exploitation, harassment and the rest of the nasty end of online behaviour that's smeared on social media sites.

This latest group, comprising the likes of the BBC, Channel 4, ITV, TalkTalk, BT and Sky, penned a letter in The Sunday Telegraph calling for a new independent regulator to be set up to help the likes of Facebook and Twitter handle the judgement calls needed when tackling foulness on their platforms without neutering free speech.

"We do not think it is realistic or appropriate to expect internet and social media companies to make all the judgement calls about what content is and is not acceptable, without any independent oversight," the letter said.

Calling for a greater need for independent scrutiny and transparency the letter noted the group doesn't want to stop people from yelling their opinions into the void of the internet and the echo chamber of social media.

"This is not about censoring the internet: it is about making the most popular internet platforms safer, by ensuring there is accountability and transparency over the decisions these private companies are already taking," the letter explained, likely making a nod at how Twitter seems to not be tackling neo-Nazi types on its platform.

In a move that looks a bit like the group is willy-waving and taping into the Tory government's capitalist tendencies, the letter noted its signatories all pay "high and fair levels of tax" - but BBC aren't you tax funded? - and invest in UK infrastructure, seemingly touting why they should be listened to while having a dig at tech firms that have been accused of paying less tax than they should.

The letter did raise an interesting point in that broadcasters and telcos are held to account by Ofcom, while social media forms are not and as such could do with an independent body to keep them on the straight and narrow.

All good ideas, but given how Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg snubbed the UK government over shedding more light on the company's data collection and use, we'd be surprised to see if he and Facebook, among other social networks, cared much for an independent overseer. µ