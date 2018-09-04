UK's first large-scale 5G testbed will be in the West Midlands

THE BREXIT HEARTLANDS of the West Midlands will play host to the UK's first large-scale 5G testbed providing a juxtaposition of tech advancement in the face of socio-economic backtracking.

England's urban jewels [sic] of Birmingham, Coventry, and Wolverhampton will become 5G hubs after winning a government competition,

Under the Urban Connected Communities Project, which is the next step in the government's 5G Testbed and Trials programme, and will form the first proper multi-city 5G project in Blighty.

Rather than provide Brummy types faster internet so they can escape their existence in one of the most grey cities around, through the power of virtual reality or just masses of online gaming, the 5G testbed will be more focused on smart city tech.

"Connected ambulances" will be created with the aim of dividing paramedic crews with access to specialist advice while at the scene of an accident; for example, video conferencing could be used to connect them to consultants while in the field, all delivered over a high-speed 5G spectrum.

Another plan is to use 5G connectivity to provide live streaming of CCTV footage from buses to the rozzers, so the long arm of the West Midlands law can tackle local yobos causing a ruckus on the Number 55 to the Bullring. There's also a plan to make "intelligent cameras" that come augmented with artificial intelligence tech so they can help human CCTV operators identify ner do wells.

And of course, self-driving cars can tap into the 5G testbed, with the likes of Jaguar Land Rover able to use the connectivity to test its driverless cars on public roads.

"The potential of this technology is endless - and we will enjoy the benefits first. From monitoring the health of babies and the elderly to the way out people are linked to the economy of the future, the way companies do business, the way we deliver public services, the experience of travelers on public transport and the way we deliver City of Culture and the Commonwealth Games - everything can be made better thanks to the power of this technology," spouted Andy Street, the enthusiastic mayor of the West Midlands.

Some £50 million will be made available to fund the testbed, but the thieving nature of some Brums means we can expect that pot to lose a few quid first.

