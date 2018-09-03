Microsoft removes Highlights from Skype after finally realising it sucks

MICROSOFT'S PSYCHOTROPIC chat app Skype is ditching some of its more controversial new features because they weren't getting used.

After months of trying to reinvent the stalwart VoIP program, and then peddling back when it became obvious that nobody wants their chat to look like a set of clothes that would embarrass Timmy Mallet, the company has now removed the Highlights feature, which was brought it to try and keep up with rivals like WhatsApp and Snapchat.

With one voice, users said that frankly if that's what they wanted, they'd use Whatsapp or Snapchat and lo, it came to pass that the Highlights feature went unused.

Now Skype's management, talking in that horrible Microsoft-spin way as if it thought of it has said.

"Our new navigation model removes redundant and underused features that create clutter—making it much easier to find the people you want to talk to and contact them in an instant. On mobile we are moving to three buttons at the bottom of the app—Chats, Calls, and Contacts. Removing Highlights and Capture provides a cleaner and more efficient user interface (UI) that is easy to navigate while still providing all the functionality Skype customers want."

Gee, thanks guys, wish we'd thought of it. It goes on:

"Our passion for bringing people closer together through simple, seamless experiences that "just work" is the foundation of Skype. Over time, we've grown beyond our origins of voice-only calling, adding video calling, messaging, group video calling, and a broad range of other features and services."

Here's the thing. Skype hasn't "just worked" for a long time and people will take some convincing that there's been much of a change. INQ abandoned Skype some time ago for office use because it was so appallingly unreliable.

Microsoft has already had to roll back an attempt to remove the "Classic" Skype client which didn't have all of this nonsense in the first place. μ