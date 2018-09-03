Huawei's Mate 20 Lite arrives in Blighty this week

HUAWEI HAD one more trick up its sleeve at IFA and this one is for the Brits.

The Huawei Mate 20 Lite is the first iteration of the company's latest phone line, ahead of the flagship version which arrives on 16 October.

This one, on the other hand, is out on Tuesday (we know, we were shocked too) and it seems to be aimed at, ugh, millennials.

Boasting a Kirin 710 chip, which has the AI of its bigger brother but in a more mid-range spec, the phone also has a 3,750mAh battery - not far off the 4,000 of the P20 Pro. There's 4GB of RAM too.

And yes, there's a notch. Of course, there's a ruddy notch.

There are four cameras, two at the back, and two at the front, allowing more selfie tricks, and 2D face-unlock.

Other features such as the Amazon shopping assistant with AI we've already seen on the P20 range, but the option to have the AI put your call on hold if you drop the connection, are new and rather cool.

The front cameras have 200 scenarios and adjust to fit, whilst HDR and studio lighting options are a first for a mid-range phone's front camera. And catching up with Samsung, there's 3D Qmojis to make over your face, and save as GIFs or videos.

The rear camera has 500 scenarios in 22 categories (though one is ‘panda' which is a bit ambitious for users in Hull), AI-enhanced Bokeh and 480fps super slo-mo.

All this comes coupled with a 6.3in 19.5:9 FHD+ ‘Full View' screen with Quick Charge bolstering the already impressive 23 hours of voice calls, 17 hours of video playback, or 107 hours of music playback. There's also the GPU Turbo feature for gamers, that sucks the battery faster but makes games much smoother.

We only got a very brief hands-on with the Mate 20 Lite, but we were impressed with the feel in the hand, despite the large screen size, with curvy edges and a very bright screen. It's a good indicator that its forthcoming siblings are going to be proper classy.

The Mate 20 Lite is available from Vodafone and Carphone Warehouse (which have an exclusive on the blue version). Both are offering a pair of Huawei noise-cancelling earbuds for a limited period. The sim-free price is £379. μ