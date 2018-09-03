TSB online banking down following a weekend of outages

BELEAGUERED BANK TSB has suffered another weekend of downtime, with customers unable to access online and mobile banking services into Monday morning.

The bank had warned customers of planned downtime on its mobile app and internet banking that it had scheduled for between 11pm on Friday and 3am on Saturday.

We will be carrying out planned maintenance to our Online Banking services between 11pm on Friday 31 August and 3am on Saturday 1 September. Both our mobile app and Internet Banking will be unavailable during this time. We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. — TSB (@TSB) August 31, 2018 The intermittent issues with Internet Banking and the mobile app that some TSB customers experienced yesterday have been resolved. Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused. — TSB (@TSB) September 3, 2018 We're aware that some customers are having issues this morning using Internet Banking, the mobile app and telephone self service. We are currently working to fix this issue. Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused. — TSB (@TSB) September 3, 2018

Customers have not only had cause to complain about the short notice for the downtime, at a time of the month when more people than usual need to conduct transfers between accounts. The bank also failed to get the services fully back online over the weekend, with TSB admitting last night that it had an "intermittent" issue affecting users of both services.

It then claimed this morning that the issue had been resolved, before later admitting that it hadn't.

Well, I managed to log in, in the end. Now I'm just stuck with money in one account and an overdraft on the other and your site won't let me transfer.

Seriously, please get your servers sorted. This is getting ridiculous. — Conrad Dakarn (@ConradDakarn) September 3, 2018 Yet another disaster weekend. You advise customers less than 12 hours before the work is due to take place and then instead of 4 hours without access, it is the entire weekend. It just isn't acceptable. — Jean Thierry (@MutliRaceMan) September 3, 2018

A spokesperson said: "We're really sorry that some of our customers are experiencing intermittent issues with online and mobile banking.

"There was an issue yesterday afternoon which was resolved, however customers may be experiencing a slowness in service. Customers are still able to use their cards as normal. We'd like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

In consequence, customers have been unable to transfer funds, with some complaining about overdrafts accrued as a result. Many customers have suggested that this latest outage, after a summer of IT troubles at TSB, is the last straw.

I've been having problems since April... still your website and Apple Pay aren't working for me! — Mark Percival (@architecturem) September 3, 2018 app not working since Friday....just tired of the issue recurring so often. Better find another reliable bank — Neni C. D. (@NeniCD) September 3, 2018

The bank, which is owned by Spain's Banco Sabadell, suffered a catastrophic IT failure in April following a botched attempt to migrate from the banking platform of its former parent Lloyds Bank to Banco Sabadell's IT platform.

Two million customers lost access to online banking services for more than a week, and the company's contact centre also went into meltdown due to a lack of staff able to take a spike in calls.

In July, the bank admitted that the IT failure had cost £176.4 million, as a pre-tax profit of £108.3 million turned into a loss of £107.4 million for the six months to the end of June. µ