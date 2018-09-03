The Inquirer

TSB online banking down following a weekend of outages

Long-suffering TSB customers hit by 'intermittent' issues

BELEAGUERED BANK TSB has suffered another weekend of downtime, with customers unable to access online and mobile banking services into Monday morning.

The bank had warned customers of planned downtime on its mobile app and internet banking that it had scheduled for between 11pm on Friday and 3am on Saturday.

Customers have not only had cause to complain about the short notice for the downtime, at a time of the month when more people than usual need to conduct transfers between accounts. The bank also failed to get the services fully back online over the weekend, with TSB admitting last night that it had an "intermittent" issue affecting users of both services.

It then claimed this morning that the issue had been resolved, before later admitting that it hadn't.

A spokesperson said: "We're really sorry that some of our customers are experiencing intermittent issues with online and mobile banking.

"There was an issue yesterday afternoon which was resolved, however customers may be experiencing a slowness in service. Customers are still able to use their cards as normal. We'd like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

In consequence, customers have been unable to transfer funds, with some complaining about overdrafts accrued as a result. Many customers have suggested that this latest outage, after a summer of IT troubles at TSB, is the last straw.

The bank, which is owned by Spain's Banco Sabadell, suffered a catastrophic IT failure in April following a botched attempt to migrate from the banking platform of its former parent Lloyds Bank to Banco Sabadell's IT platform.

Two million customers lost access to online banking services for more than a week, and the company's contact centre also went into meltdown due to a lack of staff able to take a spike in calls.

In July, the bank admitted that the IT failure had cost £176.4 million, as a pre-tax profit of £108.3 million turned into a loss of £107.4 million for the six months to the end of June. µ

