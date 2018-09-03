Bitfi withdraws 'unhackable' claim, but John McAfee still says it is

TWO LEGGED Lieutenant Dan of tech, John McAfee, has withdrawn his companies claim that the Bitfi crypto wallet is unhackable, whilst at the same time, re-committing to the claim personally.

Despite being repeatedly pwned to do things such as run Doom and play music, McAfee and the company have always maintained that unless someone actually steals the cryptocurrency from the wallet, it doesn't count, and therefore it hasn't been pwned. Even though it has been pwned.

Pedants.

In a statement, Bitfi confirmed that it has "hired an experienced Security Manager" who is "confirming vulnerabilities".

It goes on to say: "Effective immediately, we are closing the current bounty programs which have caused understandable anger and frustration among researchers. We acknowledge and greatly appreciate the work and effort by researchers."

This will stick in the craw on said researchers who, if the hack is confirmed, were in line for up to $250,000 bounty.

Ahead of an announcement due this week, the company is also launching a "conventional bounty program" with well know bounty agents Hacker One.

The company says it will remove the "unhackable" claim, adding that "While our intention has always been to unite the community and accelerate the adoption of digital assets worldwide, we realise that some of our actions have been counterproductive to that goal".

But McAfee himself contradicts the statement saying:

Its selling like hotcakes. And, still, no one has been able to hack it and get the coins. Since the purpose of the wallet is to store coins, every claimed "hack" has been https://t.co/c3su0N4ibt is clearly unhackable. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) August 31, 2018

Is it us or is it all beginning to sound like a statement from Sarah 'I Heart' Huckabee Sanders?

One user certainly things so:

It sold less than 3000 units and it's leaking keys like a sieve. On to a real winner there, John... pic.twitter.com/F16rWR0Etm — OverSoft (@OverSoftNL) August 31, 2018

We'll wait and see what this week brings. Because it isn't over by a long stretch. μ