The Apple Watch 4 is getting a bigger screen

WHO DOESN'T WANT a bigger screen on their wrist? That question has seldom come up in the entire history of humankind, but apparently it's been asked in Apple's HQ, and the result is that the upcoming Apple Watch 4 will have a bigger display than ever.

Leaks obtained by 9to5Mac show what appear to be an official Apple press photograph of the new wristwatch packing the promised 15 per cent larger screen. The size increase appears to be achieved without making the watch itself bigger, with Apple instead managing to minimise the bezels in the same way the company has done with its iPhone X.

Of course, unlike the iPhone X, if there's a notch there, we can't see it. It's possible one is hiding in plain sight in the black background, but it's more likely not there because there's no camera. If you find yourself disappointed with that, ask yourself how many times in the past 30 days you've really missed the ability to take photographs from your wrist. If it's more than zero, we have a lot of questions.

Actually, it's not the lack of bezel which has grabbed our attention, but how busy the whole thing is. Rather than just showing the time like a regular watch, Apple has seen bit to include the date, upcoming calendar appointments, the temperature, the UV index, the time of sunrise and sunset, an activity shortcut, an Apple Music shortcut and a reminder of which planet you're on, in case you forget.

Presumably, there wasn't enough space for a personalised horoscope and a dedicated webcam feed of kittens playing.

Hopefully this is just Apple's way of showing the kind of information the Apple Watch 4 can show rather than what it will show, but we'll likely know very soon indeed.

Apple has announced an upcoming event on Wednesday 12 September where it is strongly rumoured to be unveiling the iPhone 11 and the Apple Watch 4. Let's just say it'll be a major let down if it's actually just showing off a bunch of watch straps and an updated Motorola ROKR. µ