Huawei leaves Mate 20 wireless charging clue hiding in plain sight

IN AMONGST the chaos of IFA, we spotted something rather interesting.

At the Huawei booth, there was a display of all the company's current consumer products. Some of them were only available in China, like the smart fitness range. Some we knew about.

But there was something weird we spotted on a high corner shelf that was a bit of a surprise: a wireless charging pad.

You may have already clocked that Huawei and its sister company Honor currently don't offer wireless charging on anything. Not even the P20 Pro or the Huawei Watch 2.

So why is Huawei making a charging pad?

Well, we can put two and two together here. Huawei is ahead of the curve on so many things, but so far, Samsung still has the march on it in this area.

With the Mate 20 range due to launch in London on 16 October (aside from the Mate 20 Lite which arrives this week), we reckon that this might, at last, be Huawei's time to join the wireless party.

Makes sense, doesn't it?

The pad itself was way out of reach, so we couldn't examine it, and of course, no one at Huawei was going to admit anything, but there's no real reason why it would be feasible making a pad that wasn't usable by any upcoming products. After all, its laptops, which are largely still unavailable in the UK, don't have the option of a three pin plug.

We know the Mate 20 Lite doesn't have wireless charging - but the forthcoming flagship product seems a likely target for the new technology.

Traditionally, the Mate series is aimed at the professional, upscale user. There are precious few details around at the moment, beyond the fact that it will be powered by the newly announced Kirin 980 processor, which boasts, amongst other things, a dual neural processing unit (NPU) for double the AI smarts.

Combine that with three rear cameras and wireless charging and you'd have something formidable. Roll on, October. μ