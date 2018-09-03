Twitter is testing online statuses and Facebook-style replies

KING OF DISPLACEMENT ACTIVITY Twitter has decided to kick the whole ‘deal with neo-Nazis and white supremacists' can down the road for a little while longer. Instead, the company is working on aping Facebook's threaded replies, and letting people know whether you're online to harass.

Announced by Twitter's director of product management Sara Haider, the idea is to make Twitter "feel more conversational," which should make it that bit more personable when an anonymous egg is throwing insults at you at three in the morning.

hey Twitter. we've been playing with some rough features to make it feel more conversational here. presence and reply threading. still early and iterating on these ideas. thoughts? pic.twitter.com/3U3NvpHWPy — Sara Haider (@pandemona) August 31, 2018

You can see how this looks in practice above. Initial replies still appear underneath the main tweet, but then further replies are indented underneath the relevant tweets. It's not clear how this will look when hundreds of people are replying, but this is just a test after all.

You'll also notice the green circle on a couple of people's avatars. They haven't both accidentally used a camera with a pea smudged on the lens - the green light is designed to show they're online and free to talk, so people no longer have to speculate about just how much of your life you spend typing into the void.

These are just tests, so there's a chance they'll never see the wider site - and if they do, they may end up looking nothing like this. Twitter does mini tests like this all the time; just last week the company managed to annoy everyone by making suggestions of who they should unfollow, which felt a bit like creating teenage drama for the sake of it.

By comparison, these changes are considerably less controversial, although it does feel a bit like getting a fancy pair of gloves to disguise a broken arm. Twitter's main problem at the moment is dealing with its enormous trolling and abuse problem. Somehow being able to see when the person threatening to kill you is online in a neatly-threaded conversation isn't a great panacea for that wider problem. µ