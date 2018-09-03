Apple admits dodgy logic boards have borked some iPhone 8 handsets

APPLE HAS FESSED UP to a manufacturing defect that's causing some iPhone 8 handsets to go to Borksville.

In a support document posted over the weekend, Apple admits that faulty logic boards may have been causing random restarts, screen freezes, and defective startup initiations that prevent the iPhone 8 from turning on properly.

"Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 8 devices contain logic boards with a manufacturing defect. Affected devices may experience unexpected restarts, a frozen screen, or won't turn on," the firm said.

Much like it did for iPhone 7 devices suffering the so-called "No Service" issue, Apple will repair borked iPhone 8 handsets for free - assuming they qualify.

The affected units were purchased between September 2017 and March 2018 in the US, Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Macau, and New Zealand.

And the recall only involves the iPhone 8, so if you purchased another model - such as the iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X - this doesn't apply to you, even if you're having the same problems and purchased your phone at the same time.

If you think you might be affected, you can input your iPhone's serial number into Apple's repair page to see if your unit is eligible. The program covers iPhone 8 units sold up to three years after the first retail sale of the device in September 2017.

And if you're phone makes it onto the borked list, you can get it repaired by making an appointment at your local Apple Retail Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider. µ