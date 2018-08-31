IFA: The best of the rest of the launches at the show

t'TO PARAPHRASE Douglas Adams, "IFA is big. Really big." And it takes more than just one fat middle-aged man to cover it.

So, with so much going on it would be very easy to completely miss out some big announcements. Or in other cases, there may be brands that haven't brought their A game, but you still want to know.

So, to that end - we present a brand-by-brand round-up in no particular order. Bookmark this page, we'll add to it as we go. Again, this isn't exhaustive either.

LENOVO: At an offsite event that managed to clash with three other things, Lenovo announced the Yoga Book C930 laptop, offering Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos with HDR and adjustable rotating speakers.

The C730 offers the same Dolby hook up in a more traditional Yoga two in one format.

Also announced is the latest ThinkPad X1 Extreme, which adds, you guessed it, more Dolby to the X1 launched earlier in the year.

There's also the Google Assistant touting smart display coming to the UK in October, and a range of smart home plugs, bulbs and such.

RAZER: We're not ones to dwell on gaming, so we'll make this one quick. There's a new Kraken Tournament headset, BlackWidow Elite keyboard and Razer Mamba wireless mouse.

NETGEAR: Netgear has gone absolutely batty with new products ranging from a home router with an on-device security system called Armor, powered by BitDefender to a business access point with built-in VPN.

There's a huge expansion to the Orbi mesh system, including an Orbi router aimed at European housing, and an outdoor satellite for powering the garden. Or the neighbours.

Most intriguing of all, Orbi voice combines a wifi satellite for Orbi and an Alexa powered smart speaker with Harman Kardon audio. Proof if proof were needed that the whole tech industry is eating itself.

The latest Nighthawk gaming router adds more mesh with the X6 extender and XR700 routers.

NETATMO: Netatmo adds to its environmental gadgets with a smoke alarm. It works with the rest of the Netatmo home security range, and keeps the usual Netatmo French style. We asked why there was no carbon monoxide detection, and were told that because CO gas rises more slowly than smoke, it's better to have a separate detector, lower down. Live and learn, eh?

More follows..... μ