Honor outs 'Play' for gamers and 'Magic 2' with 7nm Kirin 980 chip

HONOR HAS REVEALED two new handsets as it continues its strategy of having as many choices as every other manufacturer put together.

The Honor Play is the much-trailed gaming device, taking full advantage of the GPU Turbo feature which was rolled out to many Kirin-powered (don't say the 'H' word) handsets earlier this summer.

Offering ‘4D gaming experience', which presumably means it can go back in time, there's an AI Smart Shock feature which adds vibration to the gameplay at moments that the device deems appropriate.

There's a 6.3in bezel-less FHD+ display, Kirin 970 chipset with Neural processor, and it runs on EMUI 8.2, overlayed on Android Nougat.

The metal casing, sized to feel like a 5.5in device (no bezels, innit) comes in three colour schemes, Black and Navy, the standard for Honor, and a ‘Player Edition' in red and black.

"The Honor Play is a new moment for the global gaming industry. Honor will be the first to offer a phenomenally fun mobile gaming and entertainment experience," said George Zhao, President of Honor.

"But we don't stop at making a good product, we are creating the future of mobile gaming with young people worldwide. The Honor Play is our response to their demand for a fast, smooth gaming performance and entertainment experience".

The device is available right now for £279.99.

Honor's 'one more thing' this year came in the form of the Honor Magic 2, the successor to the company's first dabblings in AI last year.

It will be the first device to carry the new Kirin 980 SoC, Huawei's new homegrown flagship chip. The 7nm processor is built around ARM's Cortex-A76 CPU and Mali-G76 GPU, and is first with a Cat.21 smartphone modem supporting speeds up to 1.4Gbps.

The Magic's USP is the ‘'agic Slide' feature, which, since it stopped appearing in ‘Jamie and The Magic Torch' has become a way of accessing a range of AI-powered features with one hand gesture.

Quick charging is offered by a 40w charger, whilst the camera is actually hidden away - meaning that the new device hasn't got a ruddy notch. Hooray!

"The launch of Honor Magic two years ago introduced the concept of the AI smartphone to consumers", noted Zhao, "The first-generation Honor Magic was an era-defining smartphone that transformed the industry.

"The developments of these futuristic flagship devices are closely followed by the smartphone and AI industry, and now the Honor Magic 2 has arrived."

The Magic 2 is seen more of a flagship by the company, with the Play as a mid-ranger with gaming in mind. We can't imagine Nvidia Shield or Razer will be breaking a sweat, but it's nice to see a relatively untapped market finally being looked at. μ

Launch details on that bad boy are still to come at this stage, this is essentially Honor's chance to show off. μ