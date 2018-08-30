BlackBerry KEY2 LE sticks with sticking a QWERTY keypad on a smartphone

QWERTY keyboards on phones won't go away thanks to the BlackBerry brand

APPARENTLY, SOME PEOPLE still want BlackBerry phones with proper keyboards on them, as evidenced by the unveiling of the BlackBerry KEY2 LE.

The smartphone, which is being made under licence by TCL, the Chinese collector of knackered Western brands, follows on from the release of the the BlackBerry KEY2, which replaced the KEYone, a QWERTY keypad toting phone that we're still convinced no one really wanted, despite evidence seemingly being to the contrary.

The KEY2 LE follows on with the example set by its predecessor, with the QWERTY keyboard present and correct.

But it has a few nips and tucks, notably a dual rear camera array sporting 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel lenses, and an 8-megapixel front snapper, supporting modes like 'Face Beauty' and Wide Selfie - panoramic self shot photos for the uninitiated. Google Lens is also built-in to enable information to be sucked up from photos.

For business types, the KEY2 LE comes with BlackBerry's refreshed DTEK security app that sniffs out any security threats trying to cause problems on the handset.

It can also separate business and personal accounts on the one phone, so users can search and download grot onto the phone without worrying it'll end up in an email attachment to their boss. With the dual SIM model of the KEY2 LE, users can also have two WhatsApp accounts running at once, which will be great news for drug dealers.

Under the hood, the KEY2 LE uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, though TCL didn't mention which versions of the SoC - we suspect its one of the 6-series line rather than the flagship Snapdragon 845.

Still, the Snapdragon chip offers Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 and the handset comes with 4GB of RAM and up to 54GB of storage, so it's decently specced for a mid-range mobile.

And it's something Alex Thurber, senior vice president and general manager of Mobility Solutions at BlackBerry, reckons will get BlackBerry fans all weak at the knee.

"The BlackBerry KEY2 LE brings a fresh new personality to TCL Communication's BlackBerry KEY2 portfolio that includes all the security features that make BlackBerry phones the world's most secure Android™ smartphones," Thurber burbled.

He continued: "With this new addition to the line-up, the KEY2 LE keeps the iconic BlackBerry styling, while offering an accessible entry point for our fans around the world to enjoy a modern BlackBerry smartphone."

We guess if you like phones with QWERTY keyboards then the KEY2 LE will be just what the phone doctor ordered. µ