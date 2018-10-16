BlackBerry KEY2 LE brings its cheap QWERTY chops to Blighty

THE KEYBOARD-WRANGLING BlackBerry KEY2 LE will be available in Blighty from today, for those people who can't let go of the past.

The affordable QWERTY mobe is available to pick up for £349 SIM-free at the BlackBerry website.

The smartphone - which is being made under licence by TCL, the Chinese collector of knackered Western brands - follows on from the release of the BlackBerry KEY2, which replaced the KEYone, a QWERTY keypad toting phone that we're still convinced no one really wanted, despite evidence seemingly being to the contrary.

The KEY2 LE follows on with the example set by its predecessor, with the QWERTY keyboard present and correct.

But it has a few nips and tucks, notably a dual rear camera array sporting 13MP and 5MP lenses, and an 8MP front camera, supporting modes like 'Face Beauty' and Wide Selfie - panoramic self-shot photos for the uninitiated. Google Lens is also built-in to enable information to be sucked up from photos.

For business types, the KEY2 LE comes with BlackBerry's refreshed DTEK security app that sniffs out any security threats trying to cause problems on the handset.

It can also separate business and personal accounts, so users can search and download grot onto the phone without worrying it'll end up in an email attachment to their boss. With the dual SIM model of the KEY2 LE, users can also have two WhatsApp accounts running at once, which will be great news for drug dealers.

Under the hood, the KEY2 LE uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, paired with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0, 4GB of RAM and up to 54GB of storage, so it's decently specced for a mid-range mobile.

We guess if you like phones with QWERTY keyboards then the KEY2 LE will be just what the phone doctor ordered. µ