IFA: Sony launches Xperia ZX3 with AI app selection

The XZ3 comes in four colours

BERLIN: SONY has kicked off this year's IFA with a new phone, the XZ3.

Boasting a 6 inch 18:9 display with QHD+ HDR and OLED, a virtually bezel-less design, it is being claimed as the first Sony phone with the screen of its Bravia televisions.

Incredibly, it's just 3mm thick, and is IP65/68 water and dust resistant, and uses Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for those oops moments.

The edges are curved for better hand-feel and the 19MP main camera is bolstered by a 13MP front camera. Catching up with Huawei and Samsung, there's 960fps slo-mo and Sony's patented Motion Eye processing.

The ‘Side Sense' AI takes a little bit of HTC in the form of side-tapping for quick access (no squeezing though) but the AI aspect comes from the fact that the phone will learn what those side-taps mean, and open the right app without set-up. Additionally, putting the handset in a horizontal orientation automatically opens the camera.

Under the hood, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, capable of up to 1.2gbps connection speed. There's a number of battery stamina features, and adaptive charging to improve the lifespan of the battery.

Accessories include a Wireless Charging dock, a USB/Bluetooth hybrid headset, and over-the-headphones. Covers come in a range of colours, some with a stand.

The Sony strategy for the year emphasises the impending arrival of 5G (well, duh) to leverage ‘real time' experiences like high-resolution video and medical procedures that require virtually zero latency.

Also launching at IFA, Sony's updated robot dog, Aibo is coming to Europe for the first time. There are new "Master Series" tellyboxes that amongst other things, offer a specific picture setting for Netflix.

Carphone Warehouse is stocking the XZ3 exclusively in a rather phlegmy green colour from October 5th. This is in addition to the white-silver, black and red designs that will be available in all the regular outlets. Pre-orders on the Sony site open tomorrow, priced at £699 to buy outright.

Pre-orders qualify for a digital copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for PS4. We're not quite sure why. μ