HTC's U12 Life is a stripped-back version of the flagship U12

TAIWANESE PHONE MAKER HTC has unveiled the U12 Life, a stripped-back version of its bork-prone HTC U12 flagship.

The HTC U12 Life, unveiled amid this year's IFA buzz, is a middle-of-the-road device and will retail for half the price of the firm's U12 flagship.

The handset features a Google-esque two-tone design with a textured lower section and a gloss faux-metal top that surrounds the U12 Life's 16MP and 5MP dual camera setup which supports both bokeh-effect images and 4K video recording.

Around the front you'll find a 6in FHD 18:9 display and a 13MP front-facing camera that comes equipped with its own flash and a, er, "beautification" mode for, presumably, making yourself look less rough.

HTC has opted for a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, which the firm claims offers a 40 per cent performance boost compared to the Snapdragon 630 found inside last year's U11 Life and a 10 per cent improvement in graphics performance. This SoC comes coupled with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 3,600mAh battery.

Elsewhere, the HTC U12 Life will support dual-SIM or the ability to use a microSD card in one of the SIM slots, support for Cat 11 LTE speeds of up to 600Mbps and it also marks the return of the headphone jack - with the flagship U12 opting instead for audio over USB-C.

The U12 Life will be made available in two colour options, Moonlight Blue and Twilight Purple, and will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo rather than Google's newly-released Android Pie OS. Naturally, it'll come equipped with HTC's Sense customisations.

The HTC U12 Life will be available in Europe from September and will be available to pick up for £299 SIM-free. µ