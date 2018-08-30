Google's year-old Home Max speaker is now available in Blighty

Google's Home Max is finally available in the UK

GOOGLE IS FINALLY BRINGING its near-year-old Home Max speaker to the UK.

The launch comes as third-party OEMs prepare to launch Assistant-equipped devices at IFA, with Harmon Kardon having already unveiled a $600 smart speaker, the Citation 500, that comes with Google's AI assistant baked-in and support for Google Cast.

It also comes almost a year since the device was first announced, with Google first showing-off the Home Max in October last year, alongside the Google Home Mini.

The hefty, fabric-covered speaker takes aim at the likes of Apple's HomePod, and promise offer high-end sound alongside its AI smarts. It packs two 4.5-inch woofers alongside two 0.7-inch tweeters, and Google it's 20 times louder than the run-of-the-mill Google Home,

Like the HomePod, it also comes equipped with 'Smartsound' - an AI-powered graphic equaliser that tunes to the acoustic it finds itself in, without you doing a thing.

The Google Home Max supports Google and YouTube Music, Spotify (Free and Premium) as well as Bluetooth and an aux input.

Here in Blighty, the Home Max is available to pick up at the Google Store and John Lewis, where it'll set you back £399.

Commenting on the launch, Mark Spates, senior product manager at Google, swooned: "We are delighted to bring the long-awaited Google Home Max to UK shores.

"As a trusty concierge for any party or event, or simply as the centrepiece of your living room at home - Max will deliver on every note and help with any query thanks to the Google Assistant, now only louder and bolder than ever before." µ