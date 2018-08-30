Facebook Watch rolls out globally in bid to take on YouTube

STREAMING IS A BIG DEAL, so much so that Facebook wants in on the action with the global rollout of Facebook Watch.

The streaming service started life around a year ago as a trial in the US but now has been given the green light by Zuckerberg and pals to slip into to other global markets.

Users of the service will be given access to a range of shows from big names to new content creators, which will come featuring adverts, if the creators allow it.

Previously, only Facebook-selected publishers were given the nod to advertise within their videos, but now if content creators meet a specific set of metrics they too can pop ads in their videos.

Facebook will take a healthy 55 per cent share of ad revenue, leaving 45 per cent for creators. That might seem a little stingy at first, but Facebook Watch potentially gives them access to an audience some 1.5 billion-strong.

Fidji Simo, head of video at Facebook, boasted the social network already has 50 million US viewer coming to it to gawp at videos for at least a minute with the Watch service. And Simo noted that the time spent watching videos on Facebook Watch jumped by 14 times since the start of 2018.

"Taking Watch global also means new opportunities for creators and publishers around the world. We're expanding our Ad Breaks program so more partners can make money from their videos, and we're offering new insights, tools and best practices for Pages in Creator Studio," Simo said.

Some of you might say that it's just another semi-gimmicky service form Facebook that won't be able to challenge Netflix and other streaming big dogs. But the reach of Facebook is vast, and while it might not challenge YouTube in a definitive manner, it could offer content creators an alternative platform on which to put their videos on first, and thus neuter the dominance of YouTube.

As ever, this is one of those wait and see situations, which will hopefully give consumers more choice and better services instead of something else to trial and then forget. µ