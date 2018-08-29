Samsung's Thunderbolt 3 NVMe drive is an absolute speed-beast

SAMSUNG HAS PUSHED what an SSD can do even further thanks to the insanely fast Thunderbolt 3 interface.

The SSD X5 is the newest arrival from a division of the Samsung empire that has been quietly excelling in recent years.

By using an NVMe SSD drive, the Samsung SSD X5 offers blazing speeds of up to 2800MB/s read, and 2300MB/s write far faster than a standard USB 2.0 could ever manage, though it's a fraction of the 40GB/s that Thunderbolt 3 is theoretically capable.

In perspective, that's a 20GB 4K UHD video transferred from your Thunderbolt 3 equipped laptop in just 12 seconds.

Despite all this power, it fits comfortably in the hand - another reminder that you don't need to be constrained by a 2.5-inch form factor anymore. Plus, its sleek black lines and contours are very sexy - though Apple owners would argue that it probably should come in white.

Don't worry if this sounds like it will fry from the power use, don't worry - it even has a cooling system with a heatsink. And if you're feeling protective over your data, there's a full encrypted password protect option too.

Although Thunderbolt 3 sounds very "Mac-ish", in reality, most high-end Windows laptops have a port - for example, the Eve V and Huawei MateBook X Pro, which we've reviewed this year, are both Bolted and ready, and we'll expect to see even more by the time this year's IFA is done.

That said - do check - there's no fallback for this drive. If it's running via a USB-C without Thunderbolt, it won't just be slower. It won't work at all. For that, you'll need last year's T5.

At $699 for the 1TB model and $1399.99 for the 2TB top-of-the-line, these are not going to be anyone's idea of a casual purchase, but for video-editing and similar high-speed shenanigans, it's a bargain. UK pricing and availability to follow. μ