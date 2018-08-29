Acer's latest Swift 5 packs Whiskey Lake internals and 'thinnest ever' design

Acer's new Swift 5 will be available from November

ACER HAS REVEALED some more details about the Swift 5, shown off earlier this year as 'world's thinnest' 15.6in laptop.

First unveiled back in May at an event attended by INQ, the 15.9mm-thick Acer Swift 5 packs a 15.6in Full HD IPS display, making it the biggest device in the Swift lineup to date. This screen comes surrounded by "ultra-narrow" bezels, giving Dell's XPS machines a run for their money with an 87.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

At IFA on Tuesday, Acer confirmed that the laptop will pack Intel's newly-unveiled Whiskey Lake U-series CPUs; either an i7-8565U or Core i5-8265U. This 8th-gen chip comes paired with up to 1TB SSD storage, up to 16GB DDR4 memory and an "all day" battery life

Despite these upgraded internals, the Acer Swift 5 weighs the same as Acer's smaller, last-gen Swift laptops at 990g thanks to its ultra-light magnesium-lithium alloy construction. This lightweight construction is plenty durable though, according to Acer, as it comes paired with magnesium-aluminium alloys on the palm rest area for extra sturdiness.

Elsewhere, the Windows 10 laptop packs two USB-C ports, two USB A ports, an HDMI port and an SD card reader.

Acer confirmed on Tuesday that the Swift 5 will be available in November priced at €1,099.

The PC maker also showed off an upgraded version of is 14in Swift 5 laptops at IFA, which will be available in September from €999 equipped with Intel Core i7-8565U and i5-8265U CPUs, from September.

And the not-that-exciting Swift 3 lineup also saw an upgrade in Germany. Much like Intel's higher-spec Swift 5 laptops, the new 13in and 14in models will arrive kitted out with Intel's Whiskey Lake CPUs, this time including the lower-end Intel Core i3-8145U.

The new laptops also offer optional support for 4G LTE, up to 8GB DDR4 RAM, up to 512GB SSD storage and, er, up to 13 hours of battery life.

The upgraded Acer Swift 3 laptops will be available from October starting at €799. µ