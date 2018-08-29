Dell's Inspiron 7000 lineup packs Whiskey Lake CPUs and Alexa integration

PC MAKER Dell has upgraded its Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop-tablet hybrids with Intel's newly-announced Whiskey Lake CPUs and Amazon's Alexa voice assistant.

Unveiled at IFA 2018, the new Inspiron 7000 laptops, which come in 13in, 15in and 17in configurations, follow in the footsteps of Dell's XPS 13 with an upgraded machined aluminium chassis and narrower bezels thanks to a compact 2.7-millimeter webcam.

All three models pack Intel's newly-announced Whiskey Lake U-series processors, which the chipmaker boasts offers better WiFi connectivity and delivery up to 16 hours of battery life. The 15in and 17in models also have optional GeForce MX150 graphics and optional Intel Optane Memory.

All three models will ship with Alexa baked-in, so users can bark at their laptop to "create lists, set reminders, ask for the weather, play music, manage appointments and more." You'll also find redesigned heat dissipation with vents carved into their hinges, USB-C DisplayPort compatibility and optional 4K UHD displays on the 13in and 15in models.

Dell says the new Inspiron laptops will be available in Blighty on 30 August £849, £849 and £999, respectively.

The firm also showcased the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 at IFA, which it's touting as its 'first' premium Chrome OS device. It packs an FHD IPS display, an 8th-gen Intel i3-8130U CPU, 128GB of onboard eMMC storage and up to 15 hours of battery life.

And, because IFA isn't busy enough, Dell also announced a new version of its XPS 13 laptop that packs a dual-core Intel Core i3 processor. Touted as the "smallest 13in 2-in-1 on the planet", the "affordable" device also offers a Dynamic Power Mode "to extract maximum performance from the processor", up to 15 hours of battery life and an UltraSharp QHD+ InfinityEdge touch display. µ