Intel rounds off 8th-gen lineup with new U and Y-series Core processors

INTEL HAS TIED UP its eighth-generation Core processor lineup with a suite of laptop chips aimed at improving WiFi speeds and boosting battery life.

At IFA 2018, the chipmaker took the covers off the Whiskey Lake and Amber Lake chips - codenames for its new U-series and Y-series laptop processors, respectively.

A trio of new U-series chips arrive in the form of the i7-8565U, i5-8265U and i3-8145U, with the first two chips sporting quad-core and eight-thread configurations, with the lesser-specced i3 offering two cores and four threads.

The i7 chip ramps up to 4.6GHz when running at full puff, while the i5 and i3 processors hit 3.9GHz. Thermal design power for the chips weighs in at 15W.

But performance isn't the headline feature here, as Intel is touting the chips Gigabit integrated WiFi and their use of Intel's Wireless-AC for "faster sharing, streaming and downloading", as well as facilitating battery life up to 16 hours for laptops, based on Intel's own testing of course.

It's worth noting that eighth-gen U-series chips exist under the Kaby Lake-R architecture. So to spot the new U chips, look for a tag with the motto "Optimized for Connectivity".

Three chips also make up the new Y-series Core processors, which didn't get an eighth-gen refresh like their larger siblings.

The Core i7-8500, i5-8200Y and i3-8100 make up the new family of chips, with the all three rocking dual-core processors with four threads. Max clockspeed for the i7-85000Y is 4.2GHz, while the i5-8200Y maxes out at 3.9GHz and the m3-8100 reaches 3.4GHz.

With a thermal design power of 5W, these new chips look to be designed to sip power and keep laptops ticking along for some time on a single charge.

The new U and Y-series processors mark the end of the eighth-generation Intel chips, or at least those within the '8xxx' line-up. Intel's ninth-series chips are excepted either at the end of the year or early next year, though those seem more like a Coffee Lake refresh rather than a proper step forward in processor architecture.

In the meantime expect the new laptop-grade chips pop up in ultraportables and hybrid devices in the autumn and towards the end of the year. µ