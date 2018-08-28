BOOK DEPOSITORY Amazon has opened a second self-service Amazon Go store.

The outlet in downtown Seattle is smaller than its older sibling and leaves out the working kitchen, according to The Verge. It will also be a dry store, for the moment at least, with no alcohol on sale.

Amazon Go II is positioned and merchandised for office workers. That means a lot more lunch/instant stuff, and a lot more ‘easy wins' for dinner when you get home. This includes Blue Apron, Amazon's version of the growing meal-kit market.

To emphasise the point, it will only operate 0700-1900 on weekdays. Think of it like a Tesco in the Square Mile, but with no cashiers.

Yes, in case you haven't already cottoned, the USP of Amazon Go is that it has exactly zero staff. Instead, it uses biometrics and AI to track the movements of users, what goes in the basket, what gets put back. The customer simply grabs what they need and walks out.

As with anything that goes beyond what we're used to, the service has had its critics, primarily over privacy concerns, but also a lengthy teething process which saw the original store delayed whilst the kinks were ironed out. It eventually opened in beta at the end of 2016.

And speaking of kinks, Amazon proudly claims that three Amazon workers in giant fluffy Pikachu costumes did a simulated raid on the store, and the system not only spotted the Pikachus but could tell the difference between the three Pokerobbers.

This second store has actually arrived ahead of schedule, as it was originally due to drop in the "fall" which is what wrong people call "Autumn" because "fall" is a verb, not a noun.

Other Amazon Go stores are already in the planning stages with San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago apparently all in the pipeline, though no dates have been settled. μ