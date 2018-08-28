AMD's Radeon Pro V340 is a dual-GPU card for data centres

AMD HAS REVEALED the Radeon Pro V340, a dual-GPU graphics card based on the Vega architecture aimed at data centre use.

Essentially squashing two Vega 56 graphics cards together, the Radeon Pro V340 sports 112 compute units and 7,168 stream processors. It also makes use of high-bandwidth memory totalling in 32GB of HBM2, which touts a bandwidth of 512GB/s.

All this power is less about pushing pixels and more about powering virtual environments and systems, mostly because the dual-GPU card can support up to 232 virtual machines.

"As the flagship of our new Radeon Pro V-series product line, the Radeon Pro V340 graphics card employs advanced security features and helps to cost-effectively deliver and accelerate modern visualisation workloads from the data centre," said Ogi Brkic, general manager of Radeon Pro at AMD.

In other words, this is a monster graphics card that's designed to support more professional-grade workloads and help give the systems supporting cloud services a kick in the jacksie.

That's good news for folks who like using virtual services from the likes of Citrix, but it's not exactly music to the ears of gamers worshipping at the altar of AMD, especially in the face of new GeForce cards from Nvidia.

But that being said, the might of a dual-GPU data centre graphics card could mean there's enough graphical grunt on tap in data centre servers to better fuel the delivery of games-as-a-service, whereby they are streamed to user's computers, likely underpowered devices, rather than run on the machines directly.

This is something Nvidia has in the form of GeForce Now and is something Microsoft's Xbox division is working one. So it's an area AMD could look to slide into with its own game streaming service or it could simply provide the hardware to support such a service. µ