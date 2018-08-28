GDPR fuels huge rise in ICO data breach complaints

FOUR-LETTER BOREFEST GDPR seems to be doing what its long and complicated lead up was supposed to achieve: people are complaining.

Not about GDPR itself, only we complain about that, but rather the number of complaints about data breaches has increased since the new law took effect.

According to law firm EMW, the number of complaints made to the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has more than doubled since GDPR kicked in back in May.

There were 6,281 complaints in just over a month from 25 May to 3 July this year. That's a whopping 160 per cent increase year-on-year - and a quarter of those were exactly the sort of companies you really don't want to have to complain about - the education and health sectors, for example, where you could have a lot of info that you really don't want to share with the outside world. Like the fact you have a hairy arse.

For us at your ever-loving legal-drinking-aged INQ, we've seen the problem grow and grow until writing about it seems to have become a daily occurrence.

Over the weekend we saw US telco T-Mobile admit that around two million customers worth of data had been stolen. And over here isn't much better.

Superdrug, the drug-store chain owned by Three's parent company Hutchison, also suffered a breach, and whilst its thought that very few customer records were actually pwned, it revealed a gaping hole in what's possible.

Superdrug is a very good example of how easy it is to be overly chilled l with data. Perhaps you've shopped online with them, perhaps you haven't, but if you're a customer, you've almost certainly been begged to sign up for its loyalty card, and the form contains just enough juicy info to be a good target.

GDPR gives authorities extensive powers to fine companies for failing their duty of care with data. There are several candidates for the next really big EU fine. We're already rubbing our hands with glee.