T-Mobile data breach exposes details of two million customers

TWO MILLION T-Mobile customers might have been exposed to a massive data breach, the US telecommunications giant has admitted.



Reporting the security incident in a statement on Thursday, T-Mobile warned its customers that their data may have been exposed after uncovering a hole on 20 August.



"Out of an abundance of caution, we wanted to let you know about an incident that we recently handled that may have impacted some of your personal information," the firm admitted.



"Our cyber-security team discovered and shut down an unauthorised access to certain information, including yours, and we promptly reported it to authorities."



While it claims that none of its customer's financial data, including credit card information and social security numbers, were accessed, and no passwords were compromised, it did say that data such as names, billing postcodes, phone numbers, email addresses, account numbers and account type (such as prepaid or postpaid) might have been exposed.



In a bid to circumvent any panic among its users, the company offered up a dedicated number for them to call if they have any questions about the incident or their accounts.



"If you are a T-Mobile customer, you can dial 611, use two-way messaging on MyT-Mobile.com, the T-Mobile App, or iMessage through Apple Business Chat," T-Mobile said.



"You can also request a call back or schedule a time for your Team of Experts to call you through both the T-Mobile App and MyT-Mobile.com. If you are a T-Mobile For Business or Metro PCS customer, just dial 611 from your mobile phone."



The firm said it takes "the security of your information very seriously" and has a number of safeguards in place to protect customers' personal information from unauthorised access. Whether that means now - after the incident - or it always has and they just aren't very good, we aren't sure.



"We truly regret that this incident occurred and are so sorry for any inconvenience this has caused you," the statement concluded.



Some may recall that this is not the first time this year that T-Mobile's cybersecurity practices have been called out. Back in May, security researchers found a bug in T-Mobile's website which allowed any Tom, Dick, or Harry to access the personal data of customers using just a phone number. µ