Nvidia claims GeForce RTX 2080 is twice as nippy as the GTX 1080

NVIDIA HAS REVEALED just how much performance its new GeForce RTX 2080 has, with the numbers indicating a hefty generational leap over the 10-series GPUs.

In a suite of games, including the likes of Player Unknown's Battlegrounds, Hitman 2 and Mass Effect Andromeda, the GeForce RTX 2080 is reportedly twice as fast as the GeForce GTX 1080, when it makes use of its deep learning super-sampling (DLSS) feature.

Even without the smart rendering technique applied, the RTX 2080 still significantly outperforms its predecessor, which remains no slouch in terms of pixel pushing performance.

All that performance in real-world terms means the RTX 2080 can deliver in excess of 60 frames per second at 4K resolutions, something even the top-of-the-line GeForce GTX 1080 Ti struggled to do.

And the RTX 2080 achieves all this out of the box without OEM or user overclocking, so we can expect more performance to be extracted from the Turing-based GPU once it gets the aftermarket treatment.

You'll still pay a pretty penny for both an RTX 2080 and a 4K monitor, but prices will eventually come down, and it looks like whatever follow up cards Nvidia has planned will have the power to make 4K resolutions become mainstream in the PC gaming world.

The only fly in the ointment is the 4K 144Hz HDR displays that Nvidia has certified from the likes of Asus and Acer. To get the most out of these super high-end displays, you need to be running a game at 144Hz which still looks to be out of the reach of the RTX 2080 in modern triple-A titles.

That being said, the Turing architecture still supports multiple GeForce GPUs connected together in one PC, so perhaps two or three RTX 2080s will do the trick, but expect to pay through the nose for the luxury.

The new RTX cards ability to handle the vaunted ray-tracing rendering has also been called into question, with reports of games like Shadow of the Tomb Raider struggling to run at 1080p resolution with a steady frame rate of 60fps or above.

This could be driver issues and it's worth noting that ray-tracing is still an incredibly demanding technique and to get it running on a single graphics cards might mean stepping down to Full HD resolutions and framerate below 60fps; sacrilege for some PC gamers but a willing compromise for other who appreciate realistic lighting in games.

We'll have to wait and see just how well the new GeForce RTX cards perform in a real-world desktop gaming situation, but so far things look promising if not quite mind-blowing. µ