Surface Pro 4 owners complain of borkage following July firmware update

OWNERS OF the Surface Pro 4 are complaining that Microsoft's July firmware update has borked the device's touchscreen and pen functionality.

The Surface Pro 4 is no stranger to borkage. It's seen Windows Hello killed by shonky drivers, Skylake-related performance issues and, most recently, a screen flickering problem that has forced Microsoft to launch a replacement programme.

Now, users are reporting that the latest firmware update for the device has caused "multiple problems", including borked screen responsiveness and pen functionality, drawn-out restart times and performance issues.

Over on Microsoft's Answers forum, a lengthy thread details the full extent of the borkage:

All of the keyboard/pad functions are working including zoom, scroll etc. but no screen-touch or pen response (pen button clicks still open pre-chosen programmes as they should)

After being shut down will only start up with long hold on power switch.

It now takes ages to restart (used to start in a few dreamy seconds). Begins with completely black screen for about 20 seconds and no visible signs of turning on (lights on Fn key for instance) then the SURFACE screen, then the ring and eventually lock screen.

Seems to use the fan more often (it even continued after shut a few times).

In device manager the Firmware has an exclamation mark on Surface ME saying: This device cannot start. (Code 10) - An attempt was made to change the attributes on memory that has not been committed.

Troubleshooter detects this but can not solve it.

The pen/ink section of the Surface App says: the Surface app needs an updated component from Windows Update in order to enable this feature

At the time of writing, a total of 145 customers have joined the thread to complain that they're suffering the same problems.

"Really poor display by Microsoft. I also use a Mac and that's a 2012 1st-gen retina, which is still operating flawlessly 6 years later. This *costly* Surface Pro 4 has been the buggiest, flakiest and poorest performing premium device I've ever owned," one moaned.

In response, Microsoft has said that it"s "actively investigating" the problems, adding that it will update once a fix has been published. There's no official word as to when this will be, though. µ