Facebook pulls its data-slurping Onavo VPN app from iOS

FACEBOOK HAS YANKED its virtual private network (VPN) app off iOS after Apple threw a wobbly about how it violated Cupertino's privacy rules.

Facebook's Onavo Project, the name given to its VPN efforts, was pulled from the iOS App Store as it breached Apple's policies on how much data the app collects and why it does so, according to the Wall Street Journal which was tipped off by an inside source.

Onavo is alleged to have collected more data than was needed for the normal analysis of user activity, which is in violation of Apple's latest strict privacy and data policies. Further, Facebook was found to be breaching a policy that outlaws apps from collecting data for advertising or purposes not related to the app's functionality.

Facebook, according to the WSJ's source, volunteered to pull the app from the App Store rather than try and fight Apple on the subject. For people who still have the app installed on their iPhones or iPads, it will not be purged, but it won't receive any more updates.

Android users can feel smug in the knowledge they're still getting access to the Onavo app, but likely at the cost of their data.

Apple and Facebook reportedly had meetings last week which must have gone fairly well given there has been no legal wrangling or reports of forced app purging.

The folks from Apple provided no real insight into its app dealings with Facebook but told The Wall Street Journal: "We work hard to protect user privacy and data throughout the Apple ecosystem."

Facebook's response to the whole situation was also fairly pragmatic.

"We've always been clear when people download Onavo about the information that is collected and how it is used," a Facebook spokesman said. "As a developer on Apple's platform, we follow the rules they've put in place."

So both companies seem to be on good terms. But this is yet another example of Facebook seemingly struggling to get its data collection and use in the right place to balance privacy with the delivery of services; perhaps it should work more on that than trying to decide how trustworthy its users are. µ