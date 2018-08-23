Apple's Shazam takeover set to receive thumbs up from EU regulators

THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION (EC) looks set to wave through Apple's acquisition of music discovery startup Shazam.

So says Reuters, which citing 'two people familiar with the matter' reports that the EU antitrust regulator will approve the deal "without demanding concessions". It's unclear when an official announcement will be made, but the EC has until 4 September to confirm its decision.

The EC first launch its "in-depth" investigation into the acquisition back in April after multiple countries, including Austria, France, Iceland, and Spain, requested it assess the acquisition to determine whether it's allowed under a European Union merger law.

At the time, the watchdog said the merger "may have a significant adverse effect on competition in the European Economic Area," and highlighted concerns that the takeover could give Apple - and its Apple Music service - an unfair advantage over competitors.

In particular, the antitrust watchdog was worried that, if the acquisition was to go ahead, "Apple would obtain access to commercially sensitive data about customers of its competitors for the provision of music streaming services in the EEA."

"Access to such data could allow Apple to directly target its competitors' customers and encourage them to switch to Apple Music," the watchdog warned.

The EC also said it would investigate whether "Apple Music's competitors would be harmed if Apple, after the transaction, were to discontinue referrals from the Shazam app to them."

Apple hasn't commented on the EC's probe but branded Apple Music and Shazam a "natural fit" when it first announced the $400m (£310m) merger back in December.

"We are thrilled that Shazam and its talented team will be joining Apple. Since the launch of the App Store, Shazam has consistently ranked as one of the most popular apps for iOS. Today, it's used by hundreds of millions of people around the world, across multiple platforms," the company swooned.

"Apple Music and Shazam are a natural fit, sharing a passion for music discovery and delivering great music experiences to our users. We have exciting plans in store, and we look forward to combining with Shazam upon approval of today's agreement." µ